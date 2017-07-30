Angelina Jolie Defends Cash Game With Poor Cambodian Children – Details

Superstar Angelina Jolie has hit back at her critics who accused her of using exploitative casting methods for her new movie First They Killed My Father.

The actress who has been at the center of a storm over her dramatic weight loss too came under fire after it emerged that the children were presented with a pile of money and allowed to snatch it, before being ‘caught’ by a producer.

The poor kids would then have to give a compelling reason why they needed to keep the cash.

One child, Loung Ung, was cast after she emotionally told how she needed the money for her grandfather’s funeral.

This sparked outrage among many who blasted Jolie and her producers for the insensitive stunt.

But mother-of-six-Jolie told The Huffington Post this weekend: “I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario,’.

“The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

The 42-year-old Maleficent star has been a UN Ambassador for several years traveling all over the world on mercy missions for impoverished children.

She added that ‘every care’ had been taken for the welfare of the children, who had been cast from a diverse backgrounds including from ‘orphanages, circuses and slum schools’.

Jolie explained that the ‘point of this film is to bring attention to the horrors children face in war, and to help fight to protect them.’

