American Tourists Stranded In Island, Down To Last Gallon Of Water Amid Irma

Two Americans on vacation in the British Virgin Islands were trapped due to Hurricane Irma. RadarOnline.com has learned that the couple is almost out of food and water and have no way of leaving the are since the storm’s devastation continues.

Kerman Haynes, 40, and Andrew Burruss, 32, texted PEOPLE, saying, “There is almost no aid on the ground here and we are almost out of food and water. The devastation is unimaginable as it was more like a thirty-three hour tornado than a hurricane.”

They have also been posting on Facebook, notifying friends of the massive destruction going on around them.

“We are not out alive yet,” wrote Burruss, as he asked pals for help.

“As of right now we have no place to stay tonight and people here are desperate. If you have a moment, please reach out to anyone who can help. We are not the only Americans desperate for help and we want so bad to come home,” they wrote on Facebook Sunday night.

Haynes’ sister said that the duo had to leave the hotel they were staying at because there was a huge lack of supplies and they were not safe.

“There was looting and locals were getting violent because of a shortage of supplies. Andrew and Kerman only have one gallon of water left between them.”

Said Karen Haynes: “Oh my gosh it’s been incredibly difficult. You just have this helpless feeling all you have is the phone. We don’t know anyone on the island. We’ve been in touch with the embassy but they’ve had trouble with communication and they have no idea when they may be able to help with a rescue.”

