Amber Portwood & Matt Baier ‘Still Living Together’ After She Called Off Wedding

Amber Portwood may have called off her engagement, but she hasn’t dumped her controversial boyfriend Matt Baier for good, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Amber has not made any final decisions just yet,” a source close to the troubled couple told Radar. “The relationship is still chugging along for now.”

In addition, the Teen Mom OG reality stars are “still living together” in their Indiana home, the insider added.

As Radar exclusively reported, a furious Portwood, 27, kicked Baier, 46, to the curb last week after sources said he failed a lie detector test about cheating on his girlfriend of three years.

“She is saying it’s over,” said another source. “But they could get back together. They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs.”

The mom of Leah, 8, apparently softened after the fight, but the wedding, originally scheduled for October 13, is not back on.

On the most recent episode of the MTV series, she admitted that she doesn’t fully trust her man.

It’s not hard to see why. After initially telling Portwood that he had two kids with an ex, Radar later revealed that he had nine secret children with seven different women.

He also failed to come clean that he hit on costar Farrah Abraham, 25, before approaching Portwood on Twitter, leading to their romance. He copped to the shady move after Radar first called him out.

