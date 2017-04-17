Alison Sweeney Returns To ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Sami Brady is back!

Days of Our Lives vet Alison Sweeny is returning to the NBC soap opera to reprise her famous role for an extended visit.

Thrilled to be coming home, Sweeney, 40, told Soap Opera Digest exclusively about her return to the show where she played the iconic character for 21 years.

PHOTOS: Backdoor ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Returns To Porn With Raunchy Lesbian Adult Film

“From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on,” she explained.

The former Biggest Loser host admitted that she had a rough time getting back on set.

PHOTOS: The Return Of Honey Boo Boo! 10 Photos Of Mama June’s Happy Family Reunion

“And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available and we figured it out!” she said.

Sweeney told Digest that she’s bringing back the drama in the summer: “I’ll be shooting in Salem in May and June.”

Are you excited for her return? Let us know in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.