Abby Lee Miller Enters Courthouse Smiling After Judge Reveals She’ll Get Prison Time

Abby Lee Miller will be sentenced later today for the fraud charges against her – and the outcome will likely be prison time. The former Dance Moms star was cheerful as she entered a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania courthouse for her final day of sentencing.

Miller, 50, wore all black for judgment day, as she smiled at reporters and dodged their questions while entering the courthouse.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She faces up to 30 months in prison.

Although her legal team argued that she does not deserve prison time because the Government has not demonstrated that Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors when she concealed $28,837.06 from Masterclass dance session ticket and apparel sales, the judge thinks otherwise. “Miller’s attorney pushing for probation but judge says based on evidence against her she’ll likely face some time behind bars,” a reporter for WTAE-Pittsburgh tweeted.

Although the defense did not provide testimony from character witnesses yesterday, it is expected that some will speak on Miller’s behalf today before the judge’s decision.

Eyewitnesses at the trial claim the courtroom is filled, but not everyone who has watched the sentencing is on Miller’s team.

Enemies Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland, who famously fought with Miller on Dance Moms, were spotted at the courthouse yesterday.

“Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing,” a reporter from CBS Pittsburgh captioned a photo of the Miller’s former clients. “They aren’t supporting Abby.”

