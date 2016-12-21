Abby Lee Miller SLAMS Cast & Crew For ‘Destroying’ ‘Dance Moms’ With Fake Scenes

Abby Lee Miller isn’t leaving Dance Moms on good terms. The reality star slammed producers and her dancers for faking scenes in a heated Instagram rant only weeks before her fraud sentencing.

On last night’s episode, new cast member Daviana Fletcher was cut from Miller’s competition team.

“Love this kid and love this mom,” Miller began the tirade. “Just another example of producers destroying the show! I fought as hard as I could to keep her, how much fight does one person have in them?”

Miller, 50, then called out her own dancers for not performing as well as former member and fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler.

“I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember,” she fired. “This young lady was/is definitely the right fit for the current team!”

The bashing comes only a week after Miller praised the cast and crew for their hard work, hinting that the show will not return for another season amid her legal troubles.

“Years of my life, seven seasons on TV in 130 Countries – I did my best for Lifetime and gave my all to the production of Dance Moms,” she wrote. “Thank you for the many wonderful opportunities and the valuable lessons I learned.”

As Radar readers know, Miller faces up to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

Prosecutors initially demanded she spend five years in prison and pay $5 million in fines when she was charged with 20 counts of fraud in October 2015.

She will be sentenced on January 20, 2017.

