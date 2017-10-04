Slammed Behind Bars! Abby Lee Miller Trashed For Treating Ex Students ‘Like Garbage’

While Abby Lee Miller serves her one year and one day sentence at FCI Victorville, her ex-team is trashing her over social media! During last night’s Dance Moms episode, moms of Miller’s former Junior Elite Competition Team ripped the felon.

On the episode, Miller’s former students Nia Sioux, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and Cameron Bridges joined 8 Count Dance Academy to compete against Miller and her remaining students Brynn Rumfallo, Lilly Ketchman, Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes.

Throughout the episode, Miller made jabs at her former students. She cancelled her signature pyramid, where she rates her students based on their performance at competition.

“That pyramid worked way back when,” she said. “Once you know the kids so well that you’re like family, and once your family starts crapping all over you, it doesn’t work anymore.”

Lukasiak tweeted in response to the dig, “The pyramid doesn’t work now because these kids are like family? Hilarious. They were poached from studios all over America.”

In another scene, Miller cries that her former students left her studio.

“Five years of my life dedicated to this Junior Elite Competition Team and they left,” she said. “The minute they weren’t happy they ran away. I’m not sad, it’s just emotional when you think about all those children and all the lives that are different because of me. This is the end of something incredible that we all shared together.”

Lukasiak fired over Twitter, “She never cried when she treated our kids like garbage for 5 years.”

Later on in the episode, Miller revealed that she is recycling one of her hit dances, Where Have All The Children Gone, for the group dance.

In the number, each dancer disappears one by one throughout the dance. She explained that will not be the case for the new routine, as her remaining students actually know how to dance.

“It’s funny to hear Abby say that the original girls couldn’t dance,” Lukasiak wrote. “You taught them to dance!”

But Lukasiak wasn’t the only one hitting back at Miller, as Kira Girard tweeted during the episode, “Just curious doesn’t anyone find it strange that not one original member who has known Abby since they where 3 or 4 talks to her at all?”

As readers know, Miller left the show for three weeks. During her absence, the students trained with another choreographer. When Miller returned, some of the mothers and students refused to work with her again.

“You said your goodbyes and you left them,” Girard told Miller in a recent episode, as Holly Frazier added, “We didn’t think you were ever coming back.”

Soon after filming, Miller quit Dance Moms, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took over the team.

In June 2016, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and is currently serving her sentence at FCI Victorville. Her incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release.

