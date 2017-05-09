‘Karma Is A B***h!’ Abby Lee Miller’s Enemy RIPS Her After She’s Hit With Prison Time

Abby Lee Miller may not agree with the judge’s decision to lock her up for a year and a day – but her enemies couldn’t be happier! Dance Moms enemy Jeanette Cota exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she deserves the harsh punishment.

“Nobody wants to see anyone go to prison obviously,” Cota, 43, told Radar. “But we have to pay the price when we do something wrong. She did something wrong and now she has to pay for it.”

Miller famously fought with Cota when she cut her daughter Ava from the Junior Elite Competition Team in season four.

Cota said the prison sentence is punishment for Miller treating her daughter and other students at the ALDC poorly, as she fired, “Karma is a b***h!”

“I think she will learn from this because she will be in jail for a year,” Cota said. “It gives her time to think about things. She can re-find herself and come out a better person. I’d hate to see her come out worse.”

Cota, who appeared on seasons three, four and six, explained how she will not be visiting Miller in prison because “she wouldn’t visit me!”

Although Miller left Dance Moms in March, Cota believes the prison sentence will not affect the show.

“I do think there’s a future for Dance Moms,” she said. “It’s brought out opportunities for these kids. It’s unfortunate the way it was presented by Abby because that’s not the norm. There is time for a change now that Abby is going to jail. The girls’ fans would love to see where they’re going in their careers.”

Cota said she would be open to returning to the show with her daughter.

As Radar reported, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by two years of unsupervised release. She was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and a $120,000 judgment.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

Miller’s attorney says they “respect” the judge’s decision and will not appeal, Deadline reported.

The reality star said, “live and learn” when leaving the courthouse, according to WTAE-TV Pittsburgh.

