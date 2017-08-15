Threats, Fights & Violence! Inside ‘Terrified’ Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Hell

Dance Moms diva Abby Lee Miller’s hot temper is getting her into some hot water in FCI Victorville!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from several current inmates that the 50-year-old reality star’s ego is causing some serious drama – and she hasn’t even completed her first month!

“Abby has done a great job at alienating herself. She is narcissistic and lazy and the women literally loathe her,” reveals an in-house snitch.

PHOTOS: Partying Before Prison! Abby Lee Miller Lets Loose Ahead Of Fraud Sentencing

“She is always reminding everyone that she is a ‘millionaire’ and does not deserve to be in there. She loves to read about herself in the magazines and does not leave her cell because she says she has zero interest in associating with what she calls ‘jailbait!’”

Needless to say, Miller’s controversial behavior – which, as fans know, has caused explosive brawls with numerous Dance Moms cast mates – is not taken lightly behind bars!

“She has gotten violent threats and even almost had a ‘box dropped on her,’” says the source, referring to a term that basically means beaten up!

“Abby needs to stop being such a dive or she will get a beat down.”

PHOTOS: Prosecutor Rips Into ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller During First Hearing

But according to the source, the fallen star, who is serving a 366 day sentence for federal charges including fraud and wire fraud, has no one on the outside to share her troubles with.

“Her only calls are to her former hairdresser. She has no family. It is quite sad.”

Do you think that Abby Lee Miller should change who she is to fit in? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.