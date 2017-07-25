Just Like Reality TV! ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Abby Lee Miller Gets Into Nasty Prison Brawl

Abby Lee Miller is making just as many enemies inside of prison as she had on the outside!

The 50-year-old former Dance Moms star is currently serving a 366-day sentence at Federal Corrections Institute in Victorville, Calif., and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she got into her first fight over the weekend.

“Abby Lee was involved in a shouting match with another inmate on Saturday morning,” an prison source told Radar. “The woman shouted at her that ‘She ain’t s**t!”

As previously reported, Miller, who was convicted earlier this year on over 20 counts of fraud, has not been handling life inside the slammer well.

According to multiple sources, the outspoken reality TV diva has been crying non-stop and is not even trying to get along with her fellow inmates.

“The woman Abby got into the argument with was just tired of seeing and hearing her cry in the multi-room,” the source told Radar. “Although neither one of them got an infraction, it did cause a stir and counselors came into the room to intervene. But by then the tiff was already over.”

“All she really does is sit in her bunk, read trashy romance novels that she got from the library and sob!”

When contacted by Radar, Office of the Public Affairs for FCI Victorville said, “For privacy reasons, we do not discuss inmate behavior and/or conduct.”

