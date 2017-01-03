Abby Lee Miller EXPLODES In Pre-Prison Meltdown: ‘This Business Sucks!’

Abby Lee Miller is spending her final moments of freedom before her January prison sentencing by attacking everyone around her! After trashing the Dance Moms cast and crew on social media, Miller went on another heated social media rant!

The tirade began when dance mom Holly Frazier, 46, commended her daughter Nia for a performance choreographed by Miller.

“This dance is one of my favorite group dances ever,” Frazier posted on social media of the throwback number. “This was the essence of the team! You can see the energy from those few moments!”

But Miller wasn’t pleased when Fraizer didn’t give the dance teacher credit for the number.

“Team!!! Really?” Miller posted. “You can’t even remember its real name? It’s the Abby Lee Dance Company – how quickly they forget!”

She added, “All these comments about a number... A number that I did! Not a mention of my studio, not even a freaking hashtag, let alone acknowledging my staff, or the guest who did sections of this routine! Just another perfect example of why this business sucks!”

But Fraizer didn’t let Miller get away with her tirade, as she responded, “Just for the record – I did #ALDC in my post & I gave credit! Sorry we cannot all be perfect! It is a new year & I am choosing happiness. I suggest others do the same.”

Miller went off in December when she accused the crew of fakery for making her kick dancer Daviana Fletcher off the show.

“Just another example of producers destroying the show! I fought as hard as I could to keep her, how much fight does one person have in them?” she tweeted.

Her students were then the target of her rant, as she slammed them for not performing as well as fan-favorite Maddie Ziegler.

“I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember,” she fired. “This young lady was/is definitely the right fit for the current team!”

As Radar readers know, Miller faces up to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.

She will be sentenced on January 20, 2017.

