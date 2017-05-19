Abby Lee Miller Insists L.A. Dance Studio Still Open Until Building Is Sold

Her Los Angeles dance studio space may be up for rent, but Abby Lee Miller insists she’s still open for business!

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the west coast facility currently features a “for rent” sign above the backdoor. A realtor confirmed the space is available to renters.

But rep for Miller, 50, insisted that the studio is still open amid the real estate activity.

“Classes are available seven days a week, with private sessions also available,” the spokeswoman told Radar.

However, she added, the building’s owner has put the space up for sale, meaning it could soon spell the end for the Dance Mom founder’s Santa Monica Blvd. location.

“Until it’s bought, the Abby Lee Dance Company shall continue being a tenant,” the rep assured fans.

Amid the potential studio shakeup, Miller is heading to prison on bankruptcy fraud charges. On May 9, she was sentenced to one year and one day behind bars, and given 45 days to self-report.

In the meantime, she has been spotted partying in Los Angeles.

