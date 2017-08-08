Hell Behind Bars! Abby Lee Miller Hires Prison Bodyguard After Nasty Fight

Abby Lee Miller isn’t jiving well with the other jailbirds at Federal Correctional Institute!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from an inside source that the 50-year-old former Dance Moms star has hired a personal bodyguard after getting into a nasty scuffle last month.

“Abby started paying a woman who happens to be very feared to shadow her around and keep her safe,” the insider said, adding that Miller is “paying her off in commissary credit.”

According to the source, Miller – who continues to spend most of her time “crying alone in her cell” – is still acting like the reality TV star diva that she did on Dance Moms.

“She insisted on watching herself on TV when the footage of her surrender was aired, and that made some of the women very angry,” the source claimed.

But it seems Miller, who was convicted earlier this year on over 20 counts of fraud, just might have needed the extra protection after getting into her first in-jail argument a few weeks back.

“The woman Abby got into the argument with was just tired of seeing and hearing her cry in the multi-room,” a source previously said. “Although neither one of them got an infraction, it did cause a stir and counselors came into the room to intervene. But by then the tiff was already over.”

Do you think that Abby Lee Miller was smart for hiring a bodyguard to keep her safe inside prison? Sound off in the comments below.

