Abby Lee Miller On Shocking Fraud Sentencing: ‘I Wasn’t Trying To Hurt Anyone’

Abby Lee Miller has spoken out for the first time since she was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for fraud on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, the Dance Moms star scoffed at claims she attempted to conceal $775,000 worth of income: “I don’t want to hear that number anymore.”

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone,” she said, adding that she didn’t “intentionally” hide the money.

As for her time behind bars, Miller shared that she prefers to live in denial through the ordeal.

“I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s how it’s going to be,” she told GMA, explaining that she plans to stay busy reading, learning Spanish and writing a new book.

“I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars,” she added. “I didn’t have any children of my own — these were my kids, and I raised them like they were my kids.”

When asked if she loved her dance students, Miller broke down: “I do.”

As readers know, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release.

She was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

