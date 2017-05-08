Judgment Day! Abby Lee Miller Ready To Be Sentenced For Fraud Charges

It is finally judgment day for Abby Lee Miller. The former Dance Moms star will be sentenced in Federal Court on Monday, May 8 for the fraud charges against her.

Miller, 50, was dressed in black as she entered the Pittsburg courthouse with a smile earlier today.

#DanceMoms ex-host @Abby_Lee_Miller entering fed. courthouse in #Pittsburgh just now for final sentencing day in fraud case pic.twitter.com/wdmpLycWxt — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) May 8, 2017

The former TLC star pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She faces up to 30 months in prison.

PHOTOS: Dance Moms Showdown: 11 Shocking Moments From Abby Lee & Maddie’s Epic Feud

Late last week, Miller’s legal team made a last-ditch effort when they argued that the Government has not demonstrated that Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors when she concealed $28,837.06 from Masterclass dance session ticket and apparel sales.

But the Attorney General fought back, claiming Miller “concealed massive and valuable assets belonging to creditors.”

The State claims Miller intended to harm creditors of at least $356,466.52 in debt.

Miller, who quit Dance Moms in March after seven seasons with the show, has expressed her fear of being sentenced to prison.

PHOTOS: Abby Lee Miller Cries On Camera Before Weight Loss Surgery

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” Miller told People. “I think the prosecutor [Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci] is trying to make an example out of me.”

Do you think Miller will get prison time? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.