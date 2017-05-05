Lock Her Up! State DEMANDS Abby Lee Miller Get Prison Time For Fraud Crimes

Abby Lee Miller begged a Pennsylvania judge to go easy on her when she’s sentenced on May 8, but the prosecution is demanding the former ‘Dance Moms’ star pay for her crimes! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the State is pushing for Miller to serve up to 30 months in prison.

In court papers obtained from the United States District Court of Pennsylvania, the United States Attorney compares Miller’s case to “bankruptcy fraudster” Michael J. Free.

The court found that Free “purposely intended and sought to inflict pecuniary harm in the amount of at least $400,000 on the bankruptcy estate by his active concealment of multiple assets.”

The judge sentenced him to 24 months in confinement.

“Both Free and Miller concealed massive and valuable assets belonging to creditors,” the May 4 filing read. “Free maintained a unique and extraordinary collection of WW11 guns. The appraised value was upwards of $1,000,000. Equally, Miller concealed over $775,000 in TV show, merchandise and ‘Masterclass’ dance show income.”

The Attorney also claims both took extraordinary steps to conceal assets. While Free hid guns, going to the extent of concealing them in a separate room in his home, Miller created undisclosed bank accounts at Wells Fargo to divert and deposit Masterclass and merchandise income.

For their final similarity, they claim both debtors ignored instructions and warnings from the Trustee to disclose all assets. Free lied to the Trustee about the value of guns and their location, while Miller wasn’t fully disclosing all revenue.

“The similarities between Free’s bankruptcy and that of Miller is strikingly similar,” the filing continued. “Such that it would be difficult to ignore the useful formula in calculating the USSG range of 24-30 months incarceration as determined in the Miller PSR.”

The State also claims Miller intended to harm creditors of at least $356,466.52 in debt.

“Miller is responsible for all the economic harm identified in the charged counts that a financial gain is an alternatively provable theory of intended loss,” the filing ended.

As Radar reported, Miller’s legal team argued that the Government has not demonstrated that Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors when she concealed $28,837.06 from Masterclass dance session ticket and apparel sales in court papers filed the same day.

“The court should find that Ms. Miller’s intended loss is zero,” the papers read. “In the ‘absence of any pecuniary harm to a victim,’ a District Court should not attempt to punish a defendant with a ‘more severe loss calculation.’”

Her team claims the Government has failed to demonstrate that the intended loss in this case is anything other than zero.

As Radar has reported, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

