Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’ Enemies Show Up To Court For Fraud Prison Sentencing

Abby Lee Miller will be sentenced for her fraud charges in a Pittsburgh courthouse later today – and her enemies are in attendance to make sure she gets thrown behind bars.

Miller’s former Dance Moms co-stars Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland were spotted at the sentencing.

“Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing,” a reporter from CBS Pittsburgh captioned the photo. “They aren’t supporting Abby.”

Miller famously fought with Lukasiak on the Season 4 finale when the dance teacher called her daughter Chloe “washed up.”

Lukasiak claimed on Twitter that they also fought because Miller made fun of her daughter’s medical condition, silent sinus syndrome.

“Actually, Abby actually made fun of Chloe’s face caused by a medical condition there,” she tweeted of the syndrome, which makes one of Chloe’s eyes appear “lazy.” “Not her dancing.”

Lukasiak and her daughter re-joined the show after Miller quit in March.

Miller got into a physical altercation with Hyland after years of tension. When Hyland accused Miller of trying to replace daughters Brooke and Paige with another dancer, Miller stormed at Hyland to defend herself. That’s when Kelly screamed, “Get your finger out of my face!”

When Hyland mockingly put her finger in Miller’s face, the dance teacher tried to bite her hand.

To defend herself, Hyland slapped her across the face and pulled her hair. Hyland was booked for assault and harassment, but was never officially charged.

As Radar readers know, Miller, 50, pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She faces up to 30 months in prison.

Late last week, Miller’s legal team made a last-ditch effort when they argued that the Government has not demonstrated that Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors when she concealed $28,837.06 from Masterclass dance session ticket and apparel sales.

But the Attorney General fought back, claiming Miller “concealed massive and valuable assets belonging to creditors.” They claim she tried to harm creditors of at least $356,466.52 in debt.

