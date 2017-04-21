Aaron Hernandez’s Gay Secret: Late Star Left Suicide Note For Prison Boyfriend

A bombshell claim has surfaced just days after Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell: The NFL star and convicted murderer was secretly bisexual, and had a long history of male lovers.

According to Newsweek, Hernandez left a suicide note specifically addressed to his prison boyfriend, who is now on suicide watch himself.

Hernandez, who was engaged to the mother of his 4-year-old daughter at the time of his death, even had a longtime love affair with a male high school classmate, the magazine claims. Keeping the relationship secret may have been his motive in the murder that led to his lifetime sentence.

The victim in Hernandez’ 2013 killing — Odin Lloyd — knew his friend was bisexual, multiple law enforcement officials told Newsweek.

Authorities interviewed the 27-year-old former New England Patriots player’s high school lover in his murder trial, and the unnamed man even testified in front of a grand jury, sources continued.

The report also alleges that Hernandez left a large chunk of his fortune to the mystery boyfriend before he was arrested for murdering Lloyd.

As Radar previously reported, the star’s lifeless body was discovered in his prison cell in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. A Bible verse was reportedly written on his forehead.

His attorney Jose Baez insisted that Hernandez would never have taken his own life, and has launched an investigation into the death.

