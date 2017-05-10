Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee To Tell All On Star’s Shocking Suicide

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins is speaking out about her late love’s shocking suicide for the first time.

The mother of the disgraced football player’s daughter Avielle, 4, sat down for a no-holds-barred interview with Dr. Phil McGraw that is set to air on Monday and Tuesday.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins said about hearing the news that the star had hung himself in a prison cell.

According to the Dr. Phil show, Jenkins will also address reports that her husband-to-be had a secret male lover behind bars.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hernandez, who was only 27 at the time of his death, left a heartbreaking suicide note for Jenkins.

Though he wrote that he left clues for his fiancée, Jenkins claimed she saw no signs of his impending death.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,” she insisted in the interview. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Though Hernandez had recently been acquitted of a 2012 double murder outside of a Boston nightclub, the tight end was serving a life sentence without parole for the gruesome killing of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Citing a legal precedent, a Massachusetts judge vacated the murder conviction earlier this week.

