Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/6/23)
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers duke it out in the NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Warriors-Lakers betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Lakers are betting favorites against the Warriors on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 227.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Warriors vs. Lakers.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
With star players Anthony Davis, LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers are looking to overcome a Warriors lineup that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
When and Where
- Teams: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Lakers -3 (-110), Warriors +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Lakers -148, Warriors +130
- Total: Over/Under 227.5 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Warriors-Lakers NBA game 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Lakers have a 58% chance of beating the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Warriors (+3) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 227.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Warriors vs. Lakers
Our free computer pick for Warriors vs. Lakers on Saturday is Warriors +3 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Warriors vs. Lakers Player Props
Prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Warriors vs. Lakers without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Crypto.com Arena.
Stephen Curry is expected to lead the way for the Warriors with 34 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis is projected to have 26 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists.
Warriors Projected Box Score
- Stephen Curry: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Klay Thompson: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Andrew Wiggins: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Jordan Poole: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Draymond Green: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
Lakers Projected Box Score
- Anthony Davis: 26 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
- LeBron James: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
- D'Angelo Russell: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- Austin Reaves: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Malik Beasley: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Golden State vs. LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena has the Lakers winning 114-112.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and Lakers on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the predictions in this preview are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Warriors vs. Lakers and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning to use these predictions for sports betting, it is crucial that you practise responsible gambling and manage your bankroll effectively.
