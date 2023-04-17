Warriors vs. Kings Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/17/23)
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will meet in the NBA Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Warriors-Kings betting guide, which features our best bet of the game.
The Warriors are listed as betting favorites against the Kings on Monday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 239.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Warriors vs. Kings.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
With the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter, the Kings are up against a Warriors team that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.
Key Information
- Teams: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Kings +1.5 (-110), Warriors -1.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Kings +104, Warriors -115
- Total: Over/Under 239.5 (-115/-105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Warriors vs. Kings Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Warriors-Kings NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Kings have a 52% chance of winning against the Warriors at Golden 1 Center.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Warriors and Kings have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 239.5-point Over/Under has a 53% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Warriors vs. Kings
Our free data-driven pick for Warriors vs. Kings on Monday is Kings moneyline (+104).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make more informed decisions.
Warriors vs. Kings Player Props
NBA prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Warriors vs. Kings without necessarily betting on the outcome of Monday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Stephen Curry is expected to lead the Warriors with 33 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox is projected to finish with 33 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists.
Warriors Projected Box Score
- Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
- Klay Thompson: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
- Jordan Poole: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
- Andrew Wiggins: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
- Draymond Green: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
Kings Projected Box Score
- De'Aaron Fox: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
- Domantas Sabonis: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST
- Kevin Huerter: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Harrison Barnes: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
- Malik Monk: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted score for Golden State vs. Sacramento at Golden 1 Center is Warriors 119-119 Kings.
While there is no way for an NBA game to end in a tie, our prediction of 119-119 is based on each team's average score after 10,000 simulations by DimersBOT.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and Kings on Monday is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action.
