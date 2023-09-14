Vikings vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2
The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Vikings vs. Eagles betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Eagles are the favored team against the Vikings on Thursday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 49.5.
Vikings vs. Eagles 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Minnesota Vikings</a> vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Vikings +6.5 (-110), Eagles -6.5 (-102)
- Moneyline: Vikings +220, Eagles -258
- Total: Over/Under 49.5 (-105/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Vikings vs. Eagles Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Vikings vs. Eagles matchup using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Eagles have a 71% chance of winning against the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Vikings (+6.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 49.5 points has a 52% chance of going over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Vikings vs. Eagles
Our free data-driven pick for the Vikings vs. Eagles game on Thursday is to bet on over 49.5 points (-105).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Vikings-Eagles Week 2 Player Props
An exciting option to wager on Minnesota vs. Philadelphia without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Vikings and Eagles are featured below.
According to our model, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Vikings vs. Eagles.
Hurts has a 12.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Eagles QB has a 52.8% probability of registering an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Minnesota Vikings
- Justin Jefferson: 11.6% probability
- Alexander Mattison: 9.7% probability
- T.J. Hockenson: 6.8% probability
- Jordan Addison: 5.4% probability
- K.J. Osborn: 4.7% probability
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 12.8% probability
- A.J. Brown: 9.8% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 7.8% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 6.8% probability
- D'Andre Swift: 5.8% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Minnesota Vikings
- Justin Jefferson: 52.1% probability
- Alexander Mattison: 44.7% probability
- T.J. Hockenson: 33.9% probability
- Jordan Addison: 26.8% probability
- K.J. Osborn: 24.0% probability
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 52.8% probability
- A.J. Brown: 43.3% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 36.9% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 32.8% probability
- D'Andre Swift: 27.7% probability
Vikings vs. Eagles Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field has the Eagles winning 28-21.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Vikings vs. Eagles
Thursday's NFL Week 2 matchup between the Vikings and Eagles on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
