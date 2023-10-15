Vikings vs. Bears Prediction, Betting Promos, Odds for NFL Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are scheduled to face off in an NFL Week 6 matchup at Soldier Field on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m. ET.

Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Vikings vs. Bears betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Vikings are favored to win against the Bears on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $5 on Vikings vs. Bears and get $150 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.

Dive into the interactive widget below to see the latest spread, total and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Sunday's matchup.