Vikings vs. Bears Prediction, Betting Promos, Odds for NFL Week 6
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are scheduled to face off in an NFL Week 6 matchup at Soldier Field on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Vikings vs. Bears betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Vikings are favored to win against the Bears on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5.
Dive into the interactive widget below to see the latest spread, total and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Sunday's matchup.
Vikings vs. Bears 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Vikings vs. Bears
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Vikings -3 (-110), Bears +3 (-108)
- Moneyline: Vikings -156, Bears +140
- Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Vikings vs. Bears Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Vikings vs. Bears matchup using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Vikings have a 65% chance of beating the Bears at Soldier Field.
The model also predicts that the Vikings (-3) have a 59% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 43.5 points has a 53% chance of going over.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Vikings vs. Bears
Our free computer pick for the Vikings vs. Bears game on Sunday is to bet on the Vikings -3 (-110).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.
Vikings-Bears Week 6 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on Minnesota vs. Chicago without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Vikings and Bears are listed below.
According to our model, Chicago's Justin Fields has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Vikings vs. Bears.
Fields has a 13.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bears QB has a 53.0% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Minnesota Vikings
- Alexander Mattison: 11.7% probability
- T.J. Hockenson: 10.8% probability
- K.J. Osborn: 8.4% probability
- Jordan Addison: 8.4% probability
- Cam Akers: 5.8% probability
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 13.6% probability
- D'Onta Foreman: 9.4% probability
- DJ Moore: 8.1% probability
- Cole Kmet: 4.8% probability
- Darnell Mooney: 3.2% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Minnesota Vikings
- Alexander Mattison: 46.2% probability
- T.J. Hockenson: 42.7% probability
- Jordan Addison: 36.4% probability
- K.J. Osborn: 34.9% probability
- Cam Akers: 24.9% probability
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 53.0% probability
- D'Onta Foreman: 40.7% probability
- DJ Moore: 34.9% probability
- Cole Kmet: 22.6% probability
- Darnell Mooney: 15.3% probability
Vikings vs. Bears Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Minnesota vs. Chicago at Soldier Field has the Vikings winning 24-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Vikings vs. Bears
Sunday's NFL Week 6 matchup between the Vikings and Bears on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's Vikings vs. Bears matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
