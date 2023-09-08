Ultimate Guide to Turning a $1 Bet into a $365 Bonus for NFL Week 1

There is simply no easier legal sportsbook offer to claim than this bonus code from bet365 Sportsbook for any sporting event that is on today. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new bettors can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide below:

Click on any link on this page to automatically activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.

Input the required details.

Deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $1 wager on any event and get $365 in bonus bets with bet365.

Remember, this bet365 bonus code can be applied to any game that you can bet on.

‍If you're new to sports betting, or just want to see how bet365 Sportsbook matches up against the competition, there is no better time than now to get involved.