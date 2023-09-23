UCLA vs. Utah Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/23/23)
UCLA and Utah will square off in a college football matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this UCLA vs. Utah betting guide, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Utah is favored to win against UCLA on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 52.5.
UCLA vs. Utah 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: UCLA UCLA vs. Utah Utah
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: UCLA +5.5 (-105), Utah -5.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: UCLA +200, Utah -220
- Total: Over/Under 52.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
UCLA vs. Utah Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the UCLA vs. Utah matchup using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Utah has a 67% chance of beating UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that Utah (-5.5) has a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 52.5 points has a 56% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for UCLA vs. Utah
Our free data-driven pick for the UCLA vs. Utah game on Saturday is to bet on under 52.5 points (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter decisions.
UCLA vs. Utah Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for UCLA vs. Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium has Utah winning 28-22.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on UCLA vs. Utah
Saturday's college football matchup between UCLA and Utah on Saturday is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
