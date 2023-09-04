Turn $10 Into a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount & $400 in Bonus Bets With FanDuel and DraftKings' Promo Codes
The NFL season is just around the corner, and sports enthusiasts are all set to back their top teams with exciting bets. For those aiming to stretch their dollar and amp up the thrill of NFL betting, here's a special treat! Until September 18, DraftKings and FanDuel, the front-runners in the sports betting realm, are introducing their premier NFL promo codes for the 2023 season.
- Click here to activate DraftKings' 'Bet $5, Receive $200 Bonus Bets' promo code.
- Click here to activate FanDuel's 'Bet $5, Grab $200 Bonus Bets + $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount' promo code.
Merging these two stellar deals is the perfect way to elevate your NFL fandom, because, even if your bets lose, you'll still enjoy NFL Sunday Ticket all season. By merely investing $10 (just $5 on both sites), you can seize a $400 in Bonus Bets, and an additional $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket. Act quickly, as these promo code offers both expire before the end of Week 2.
Whether you're a seasoned bettor or a rookie, these promos present a golden chance to dive deeper into the NFL betting pool and amplify your potential winnings. Keep reading for details and pointers on how these sports betting deals can maximize your enjoyment of the 2023 NFL season.
FanDuel Promo Code Details: Wager $5 and Grab $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket
New around FanDuel Sportsbook? A rewarding offer is ready to kickstart your journey! Simply sign up, make a deposit of just $5, and put down your very first real-money bet on any FanDuel Sportsbook event. In return, you'll net $200 in bonus bets and a special code granting you $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket. This will be credited within 72 hours post your wager.
Dive into the specifics:
- Click here to activate FanDuel's NFL promo code.
- Exclusively for new FanDuel members.
- Promotion window: From 12 PM EST on 08/21/2023 to 11:59 PM EST on 09/18/2023.
- Sign up, initiate a first-time deposit, and lay down your premier real-cash bet on any available market.
- Secure $200 as bonus bets along with a $100 reduction on NFL Sunday Ticket code, delivered within 72 hours.
- Offer accessible in these states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (for those 18+) or WV.
- Valid across all sports and markets.
- Exclusive to in-app transactions; an initial deposit is mandatory.
- Desktop aficionados: An on-screen prompt will guide you post-registration to fetch the app and access the deal. Mobile browser users will similarly be navigated to install the app, activating the offer upon deposit.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Score $200 in Bonus Bets!
Are you gearing up to try DraftKings Sportsbook? If so, a delightful offer awaits. Just deposit a minimum of $5 into your DraftKings account, place a bet worth $5 or more, and voilà – you’ll instantly get $200 in Bonus Bets! That means with a mere $5 bet, you'll score eight $25 Bonus Bets to broaden your betting horizon on the platform.
Here’s the scoop:
- Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code.
- Exclusively for first-time DraftKings Sportsbook users.
- Offer runs from 12:00 PM ET on 08/21/2023 to 11:59 PM ET on 09/18/2023.
- Deposit a minimum of $5 and wager at least $5 within the promotional window.
- Bag $200 in Bonus Bets immediately, dished out as eight $25 Bonus Bets.
- Use your Bonus Bets within seven days (168 hours) after they appear in your account.
- Note: Bonus Bet value won't be part of your total returns or winnings.
- These bets are not cashable, transferable, or refundable.
- Only one qualifying bet per user; excludes odds enhancements, profit boosts, bonus wagers, cashed out bets, and nullified wagers.
- Age requirement: Must be 21+ (or 18+ in WY) and must reside in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+), or WV.
Maximizing Your Betting Experience: Leveraging FanDuel and DraftKings Promos Together
Merging the offers from DraftKings and FanDuel isn't just clever – it supercharges your betting adventure. Combine the two, and you don't only max out your bonus bets but also score a nifty discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket.
Here's your step-by-step guide to extract the utmost value:
Kick off with DraftKings:
- Begin by registering as a newbie on DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Top up your account with a minimum of $5 and make your inaugural wager of at least $5 on any valid sports market. Time this between 12:00 PM ET on 08/21/2023 and 11:59 PM ET on 09/18/2023.
Unlock Your DraftKings Reward by Clicking Here:
- After your qualifying bet, you'll instantly bag $200 in Bonus Bets, broken down into eight $25 Bonus Bets. Remember, these bets have a lifespan; utilize them within seven days (168 hours) from their account allocation.
Switch Gears to FanDuel:
- Next up, register as a newcomer on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Initiate your first deposit and lay down a wager, with real money, worth at least $5 on any eligible FanDuel Sportsbook event.
Secure Your FanDuel bonus by Clicking Here:
- Post your qualifying bet, anticipate a $200 bonus bets injection, coupled with a $100 reduction code for NFL Sunday Ticket, landing within 72 hours. This offer requires claiming via the FanDuel app.
Dive into Your Bonuses & NFL Sunday Ticket Markdown:
- With everything set, surf through diverse sports events on both platforms. Use your bonus bets for more stakes and relish the NFL thrill with your slashed-price Sunday Ticket.
Venture into Ongoing User Offers for Extra Gains:
- Scroll through the gallery below, showcasing existing user promotions on DraftKings. These can elevate the betting value linked to specific occasions.
In essence, by fusing these offers, you're staking $10 but harvesting an impressive $400 in bonus bets alongside a $100 markdown for the NFL Sunday Ticket. Don't let this golden chance to rev up your NFL betting escapade this season pass you by!
Terms and Conditions: Navigating the Fine Print of The NFL Promo Codes
Before diving headfirst into these tantalizing deals, it's vital to have a grasp on the associated terms and conditions. Let’s break down the essentials:
- New User Alert: These promotions are tailor-made for newcomers to DraftKings and FanDuel. Being a first-time customer and initiating your maiden deposit is key for eligibility.
- Deposit Criteria: Both promos have a $5 minimum deposit threshold. Don’t forget to hit this mark when initializing your accounts.
- Time-Sensitive Offers: The promotions are up for grabs between 12:00 PM ET on 08/21/2023 and 11:59 PM ET on 09/18/2023. Register and stake your qualifying bets within this window.
- Use or Lose Bonus Bets: Once credited to your account, DraftKings’ Bonus Bets have a life span of seven days (168 hours). Use them before they lapse.
- Bonus Bet Limitations: Bonus bets under these offers won’t contribute to your returns or winnings. Furthermore, they can’t be cashed out, swapped, or refunded.
- Off the Table: With DraftKings, steer clear from odds boosts, profit boosts, bonus bets, cash-outs, and voided bets. Stick to eligible markets for your qualifying wagers.
- Geographical Constraints:
- Age Barriers: As a rule of thumb, you must be 21 or over for both offers. There are exceptions like in West Virginia where 18 is the magic number.
- Sunday Football Treat: FanDuel throws in a $100 discount code for the NFL Sunday Ticket. Expect this within 72 hours post-bet. Remember, the FanDuel app is your gateway to this perk.
For a comprehensive understanding, it's a good practice to meticulously scan the complete terms and conditions on their respective sites. This ensures you tick every box and sidestep any potential pitfalls.
Score Big with the NFL Sunday Ticket Discount
In tandem with the FanDuel promotion, newcomers are treated to a $100 markdown on the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. This ticket is every football aficionado's dream - it’s your golden ticket to catch every live, non-local NFL game, each Sunday.
Here's a glimpse of the unparalleled perks NFL Sunday Ticket brings to your screen:
- Non-Stop NFL Action: Say goodbye to geographic restrictions. Regardless of where your team is playing, you can catch every non-local game, every Sunday.
- Crystal Clear Streams: Dive into the action with high-definition clarity, promising an unparalleled viewing experience.
- Watch On-The-Go: Whether you’re cozying up on your couch or on a road trip, you can stream games across various devices - TV, PC, tablet, or mobile.
- Stay Updated with Player Tracker: Zero in on your NFL heroes and receive instantaneous alerts for their standout moments.
- Fantasy Football Sync-Up: Integrate your fantasy football team with the Player Tracker to get live updates on your roster's achievements.
To bag your $100 markdown on the NFL Sunday Ticket, just follow these steps: Sign up with FanDuel, initiate your maiden deposit, and make your first real-money bet on any FanDuel Sportsbook game. Expect your exclusive discount code to pop into your mailbox within 72 hours of your bet.
Don't let this golden opportunity slip by. Elevate your NFL game-watching saga and be part of every heart-stopping moment this season.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to snag DraftKings’ Bet $5, Unlock $200 in bonus bets deal.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ for FanDuel’s exclusive Bet $5, Score $200 in bonus bets PLUS $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket deal.
Boost Your Winnings: Smart Strategies for Using Your Bonus Bets
DraftKings and FanDuel's promotions present a golden opportunity to bettors in the form of substantial bonus bets. To truly amplify your returns, it's essential to use these bonuses wisely. Here's how:
Spread Your Stakes: Instead of wagering your entire bonus on a single bet, diversify by splitting your stakes over several games and betting options. By doing so, you maximize your chances of securing a win from at least a few of those bets.
Informed Betting: Turn to reputable sources like Dimers for pre-season predictions, such as potential Super Bowl champions. Dive deep into team dynamics, player stats, and ongoing trends to make bets backed by solid research.
Seek Out Value Bets: Always be on the lookout for bets where the potential payout seems higher than the perceived risk. Dimers' Best Bets tool can be your go-to for pinpointing such valuable betting opportunities.
Dive into Live Betting: In-game betting is a dynamic way to wager, as odds shift in real-time based on game progress. Capitalize on your bonus bets by entering these live markets, offering a plethora of betting options as the game unfolds.
Play It Smart: As tempting as high-reward longshot bets might be, they carry significant risk. It's often wiser to channel your bonus bets towards outcomes with a higher probability of success.
Lastly, keep in mind that bonus bets don't contribute to any returns or winnings. Hence, it's crucial to be methodical in your betting strategy. Take the time to understand the nuances of the betting landscape, weigh your choices, and allocate your bonus bets for maximum potential.
Gambling Responsibly
As we explore the myriad of opportunities presented by DraftKings, FanDuel, and other betting platforms, it's paramount to underline the significance of responsible gambling. While these promotions and strategies offer an exciting avenue to enhance the thrill of the game, it's essential to approach betting with mindfulness and caution.
Always set clear boundaries for yourself, both in terms of time and money. Remember that betting should be viewed as a form of entertainment, not a guaranteed way to make money. It's crucial to avoid chasing losses, as this can quickly lead to spiraling costs, both financially and emotionally.
Seek out resources and tools provided by betting platforms to help maintain control over your gambling habits. These might include setting deposit limits, taking breaks, or even self-exclusion if needed.
Lastly, if you ever feel that gambling is affecting your well-being or that of someone you know, don't hesitate to seek assistance. Many organizations are dedicated to providing support and resources to individuals navigating gambling challenges.
In the end, the true essence of sports betting lies in the fun and anticipation it brings. By betting responsibly, you ensure that this excitement remains sustainable and enjoyable for the long run.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.