Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/25/23)
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will battle it out in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series at Ball Arena on Tuesday, commencing at 9 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 5 betting preview, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are betting favorites against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, with the Over/Under set at 221 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Info
Led by star players Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, the Nuggets are up against a Timberwolves side that includes Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley.
Key Information
- Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Series Score: Timberwolves 1-3 Nuggets
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -9.5 (-110), Timberwolves +9.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -450, Timberwolves +370
- Total: Over/Under 221 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Tuesday's Timberwolves-Nuggets NBA game 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for Game 5.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 79% chance of beating the Timberwolves at Ball Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Timberwolves and Nuggets have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 221-point Over/Under is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5
Our free computer pick for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Tuesday is Timberwolves moneyline (+370).
Even though the Nuggets are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking the Timberwolves moneyline is recommended because of the edge found when comparing Dimers' probabilities to the best odds available.
All of the Game 5 tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 Player Props
Prop bets are a popular way to wager on Timberwolves vs. Nuggets without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Anthony Edwards is expected to step up for the Timberwolves with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is projected to have 26 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.
Timberwolves Projected Box Score
- Anthony Edwards: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 24 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
- Mike Conley: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
- Rudy Gobert: 15 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Nikola Jokic: 26 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST
- Jamal Murray: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Michael Porter: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
- Bruce Brown: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Minnesota vs. Denver Game 5 has the Nuggets winning 115-106.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
This NBA Playoffs game between the Timberwolves and Nuggets on Tuesday is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.
