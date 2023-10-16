This Evening's MNF FanDuel Promo Code Turns Bet $5 on Chargers-Cowboys Into $200 in Bonus Bets
Amplify your Monday Night Football experience with FanDuel promotions as the Cowboys and Chargers go head-to-head in an NFL Week 6 showdown. Bet a minimal $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets, no specific promo code necessary.
Understanding "bonus bets" is essential. Bonus bets are special promotional wagers that can't be withdrawn immediately as cash, but can be withdrawn after they are successfully wagered. The FanDuel promo code offer provides you with four bonus bets of $50 each, which you can use to bet on almost all wager types for tonight's Monday Night Football game, including moneylines, spreads, over/unders, and prop bets.
Cowboys vs. Chargers: A Duel Under the Monday Night Lights
Spread odds:
- Chargers +1.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline odds:
- Chargers: +108 (Stake $100 to potentially retrieve $208 in total with a victorious Chargers.)
- Cowboys: -125 (Place $125 for a possible return of $225, rooting for the Cowboys.)
Total Over/Under:
- 50.5 (-110/-105)
Dimers.com’s prediction indicates a close-cut Cowboys win over the Chargers, with a tight score of 26-23, in Week 6's thrilling endgame at SoFi Stadium.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.