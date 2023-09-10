Texans vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens duke it out in an NFL Week 1 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Texans vs. Ravens betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Ravens are favored to win against the Texans on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5.
Texans vs. Ravens 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Texans +9.5 (-110), Ravens -9.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texans +385, Ravens -450
- Total: Over/Under 43.5 (-110/-104)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Texans vs. Ravens Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Texans vs. Ravens game using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Ravens have a 77% chance of winning against the Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Texans (+9.5) have a 55% chance of covering the spread, while the 43.5-point over/under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Texans vs. Ravens
Our free data-driven pick for the Texans vs. Ravens game on Sunday is to bet on the Texans +9.5 (-110).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.
Texans-Ravens Week 1 Player Props
An exciting option to wager on Houston vs. Baltimore without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Texans and Ravens can be seen below.
According to our model, Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Texans vs. Ravens.
Dobbins has a 10.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Ravens RB has a 43.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Houston Texans
- Dameon Pierce: 8.7% probability
- C.J. Stroud: 4.8% probability
- Nico Collins: 4.6% probability
- Devin Singletary: 4.5% probability
- Dalton Schultz: 3.9% probability
Baltimore Ravens
- J.K. Dobbins: 10.3% probability
- Mark Andrews: 7.7% probability
- Lamar Jackson: 7.1% probability
- Gus Edwards: 7.1% probability
- Rashod Bateman: 5.8% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Houston Texans
- Dameon Pierce: 37.3% probability
- C.J. Stroud: 22.1% probability
- Nico Collins: 21.4% probability
- Devin Singletary: 20.5% probability
- Dalton Schultz: 19.5% probability
Baltimore Ravens
- J.K. Dobbins: 43.6% probability
- Mark Andrews: 32.8% probability
- Gus Edwards: 31.0% probability
- Lamar Jackson: 30.8% probability
- Zay Flowers: 25.1% probability
Texans vs. Ravens Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Houston vs. Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium has the Ravens winning 25-18.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Texans vs. Ravens
Sunday's NFL Week 1 game between the Texans and Ravens on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
