Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/9/23)
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Suns-Nuggets betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Nuggets are betting favorites against the Suns on Tuesday, with the Over/Under set at 227.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Suns vs. Nuggets.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
With the likes of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter, the Nuggets are looking to overcome a Suns team that includes Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton.
Key Information
- Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-108), Suns +5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Nuggets -200, Suns +175
- Total: Over/Under 227.5 (-110/-108)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction
Dimers has simulated Tuesday's Suns-Nuggets NBA game 10,000 times using independent data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Nuggets have a 69% chance of beating the Suns at Ball Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Suns and Nuggets have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 227.5 points is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Suns vs. Nuggets
Our free data-driven pick for Suns vs. Nuggets on Tuesday is Nuggets moneyline (-200).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Suns vs. Nuggets Player Props
Prop bets are a great way to wager on Phoenix vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the outcome of Tuesday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Devin Booker is expected to lead the Suns with 35 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is projected to have 31 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.
Suns Projected Box Score
- Devin Booker: 35 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
- Kevin Durant: 33 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
- Deandre Ayton: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
- Cameron Payne: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
- Landry Shamet: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Nuggets Projected Box Score
- Jamal Murray: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
- Nikola Jokic: 29 PTS, 15 REB, 15 AST
- Michael Porter: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
- Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Phoenix vs. Denver at Ball Arena has the Nuggets winning 116-110.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Suns and Nuggets on Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
