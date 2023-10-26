Suns vs. Lakers Prediction: Our NBA Preview Today (10/26/2023)
The Phoenix Suns will square off with the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
Featuring star players such as Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon, and Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns are up against a Lakers side that includes D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
This prediction for Thursday's NBA matchup between the Suns and Lakers is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Utilize the interactive widget below to discover the current spread, over/under, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Suns-Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena.
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Preview
Game Details
- Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Crypto.com Arena
Odds
- Spread: Suns +5.5 (-110), Lakers -5.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Suns +188, Lakers -218
- Total: Over/Under 224 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines featured in this article are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Suns vs. Lakers
Utilizing state-of-the-art data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has executed 10,000 simulations of Thursday's Suns vs. Lakers matchup.
According to Dimers' famous predictive analytics model, the Lakers are more likely to beat the Suns at Crypto.com Arena. This prediction is based on the model giving the Lakers a 70% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the Lakers (-5.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 224-point over/under has a 53% chance of staying under.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Suns vs. Lakers Best Bet
Our top pick for the Suns vs. Lakers game on Thursday is to bet on the Lakers moneyline (-218).
Our betting tips are formulated through cutting-edge simulations and valuable betting intelligence, designed to assist you in making smarter investments.
Score Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers
Dimers' predicted final score for the Phoenix vs. LA Lakers game on Thursday has the Lakers winning 114-108.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Suns vs. Lakers Player Props
NBA prop bets present an exciting way to place wagers on the Suns vs. Lakers matchup without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project individual points, assists, and rebounds for each team.
Kevin Durant is expected to lead the Suns with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. For the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell is projected to finish with 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Projected box scores for Suns and Lakers
To further analyze the potential impact of individual players, here is a breakdown of the projected box scores for both teams:
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Eric Gordon: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Jusuf Nurkic: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
- Josh Okogie: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
- Grayson Allen: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Los Angeles Lakers
- D'Angelo Russell: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- LeBron James: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Anthony Davis: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
- Austin Reaves: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Taurean Prince: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
NBA Today: Suns vs. Lakers
Get ready for Thursday's action between the Suns and Lakers in the NBA at Crypto.com Arena, which is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. To add an extra level of excitement, you might want to consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NBA predictions on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Suns vs. Lakers matchup, and they are accurate at the time of publication to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
Please note that when engaging in online betting, it is important to exercise responsible gambling practices and seek trustworthy sources for accurate and up-to-date information.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.