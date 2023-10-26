Suns vs. Lakers Prediction: Our NBA Preview Today (10/26/2023)

The Phoenix Suns will square off with the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Featuring star players such as Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon, and Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns are up against a Lakers side that includes D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

This prediction for Thursday's NBA matchup between the Suns and Lakers is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.

Utilize the interactive widget below to discover the current spread, over/under, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Suns-Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena.