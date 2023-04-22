Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/22/23)
The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to meet in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Suns are listed as betting favorites against the Clippers on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 226 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Suns vs. Clippers.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 4
Led by star players Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon, the Clippers are aiming to beat a Suns side that includes Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton.
Key Information
- Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Clippers +7 (-110), Suns -7 (-110)
- Moneyline: Clippers +260, Suns -300
- Total: Over/Under 226 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Suns-Clippers NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Suns have a 72% chance of winning against the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Clippers (+7) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 226 points has a 51% chance of going Under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Suns vs. Clippers
Our free data-driven pick for Suns vs. Clippers on Saturday is Clippers +7 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to help you make more informed investments.
Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 Player Props
Player props are a common way to wager on Suns vs. Clippers without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project how each team's leading players will perform at Crypto.com Arena.
Devin Booker is expected to lead the way for the Suns with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Clippers, Norman Powell is projected to finish with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Suns Projected Box Score
- Devin Booker: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- Kevin Durant: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Deandre Ayton: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
- Chris Paul: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
- Cameron Payne: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
Clippers Projected Box Score
- Norman Powell: 27 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Russell Westbrook: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
- Eric Gordon: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Terance Mann: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Ivica Zubac: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Phoenix vs. LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena has the Suns winning 115-109.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Suns and Clippers on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
