Stars vs. Kraken Game 6 Prediction, Odds for NHL Today (5/13/23)
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are scheduled to square off in NHL action at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.
The Stars-Kraken betting analysis contains the latest betting odds.
The Stars are betting favorites against the Kraken on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 6 for total goals scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Stars vs. Kraken Game 6.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Game 6
Key Information
- Teams: Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Kraken +1.5 (-194), Stars -1.5 (+165)
- Moneyline: Kraken +135, Stars -150
- Total: Over/Under 6 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Stars vs. Kraken Game 6 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Stars-Kraken NHL matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 6? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Stars have a 57% chance of winning against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Kraken (+1.5) have a 66% chance of covering the puck line, while the 6-goal Over/Under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Stars vs. Kraken Game 6
Our free data-driven pick for Stars vs. Kraken on Saturday is Kraken moneyline (+135).
While the Stars are more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking the Kraken moneyline is recommended because of the edge found when comparing Dimers' probabilities to the top odds available.
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Stars vs. Kraken Game 6 Player Props
An exciting way to wager on Dallas vs. Seattle without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Stars and Kraken can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Dallas' Roope Hintz has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Stars vs. Kraken.
Dimers gives Hintz an 8.2% chance of scoring the first goal on Saturday. The Stars star has a 38.3% probability of netting an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
Dallas Stars
- Roope Hintz: 8.2% probability
- Jason Robertson: 7.5% probability
- Joe Pavelski: 5.8% probability
- Tyler Seguin: 5.3% probability
- Evgenii Dadonov: 5.2% probability
Seattle Kraken
- Oliver Bjorkstrand: 5.2% probability
- Yanni Gourde: 4.6% probability
- Jordan Eberle: 4.2% probability
- Jaden Schwartz: 4.1% probability
- Matty Beniers: 3.9% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
Dallas Stars
- Roope Hintz: 38.3% probability
- Jason Robertson: 37.0% probability
- Joe Pavelski: 30.5% probability
- Tyler Seguin: 28.2% probability
- Evgenii Dadonov: 24.0% probability
Seattle Kraken
- Oliver Bjorkstrand: 26.1% probability
- Yanni Gourde: 24.6% probability
- Jaden Schwartz: 23.1% probability
- Jordan Eberle: 22.2% probability
- Jared McCann: 20.0% probability
The NHL game between the Stars and Kraken on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena.
