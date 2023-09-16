Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Ravens vs. Bengals betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bengals are favored to win against the Ravens on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5.
Ravens vs. Bengals 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Ravens +3 (-102), Bengals -3 (-115)
- Moneyline: Ravens +145, Bengals -166
- Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Ravens vs. Bengals matchup using trusted data and computer power to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Bengals have a 61% chance of beating the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Ravens and Bengals have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 46.5-point over/under is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Ravens vs. Bengals
Our free computer pick for the Ravens vs. Bengals game on Sunday is to bet on the Ravens +3 (-102).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.
Ravens-Bengals Week 2 Player Props
A common way to wager on Baltimore vs. Cincinnati without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Ravens and Bengals are shown below.
According to our model, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Ravens vs. Bengals.
Chase has a 12.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bengals WR has a 50.0% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Baltimore Ravens
- Gus Edwards: 7.0% probability
- Mark Andrews: 6.8% probability
- Lamar Jackson: 6.2% probability
- Zay Flowers: 4.9% probability
- Rashod Bateman: 4.9% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 12.3% probability
- Tee Higgins: 8.5% probability
- Joe Mixon: 8.1% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 5.8% probability
- Irv Smith: 4.6% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Baltimore Ravens
- Gus Edwards: 33.0% probability
- Mark Andrews: 31.4% probability
- Lamar Jackson: 28.9% probability
- Zay Flowers: 23.2% probability
- Rashod Bateman: 23.0% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 50.0% probability
- Joe Mixon: 36.9% probability
- Tee Higgins: 36.1% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 27.4% probability
- Joe Burrow: 21.8% probability
Ravens vs. Bengals Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Baltimore vs. Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium has the Bengals winning 24-21.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Ravens vs. Bengals
Sunday's NFL Week 2 game between the Ravens and Bengals on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
If you liked this Ravens vs. Bengals preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports brings you a range of exciting content. You can explore NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. And don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's Ravens vs. Bengals matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
