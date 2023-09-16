Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Ravens vs. Bengals betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bengals are favored to win against the Ravens on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5.

Feeling lucky? New customers at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game today and receive $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.