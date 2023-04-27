Rangers vs. Devils Game 5 Prediction, Odds for NHL Today (4/27/23)
The NY Rangers and New Jersey Devils are scheduled to face off in NHL action at Prudential Center on Thursday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Rangers-Devils betting guide, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Devils are betting favorites against the Rangers on Thursday, with the Over/Under for total goals scored set at 5.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Rangers vs. Devils.
NY Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
When and Where
- Teams: NY Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Devils -1.5 (+220), Rangers +1.5 (-260)
- Moneyline: Devils -120, Rangers +100
- Total: Over/Under 5.5 (+100/-120)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Rangers vs. Devils Prediction
Dimers has simulated Thursday's Rangers-Devils NHL matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the two teams cannot be split, with the Rangers and Devils each having a 50% chance of winning the game.
Dimers also predicts that the Rangers (+1.5) have a 72% chance of covering the puck line, while the 5.5-goal Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Rangers vs. Devils
Our free computer pick for Rangers vs. Devils on Thursday is Over 5.5 goals (+100).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Rangers vs. Devils Player Props
An exciting way to wager on NY Rangers vs. New Jersey without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Rangers and Devils are featured below.
According to Dimers, New Jersey's Jack Hughes has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Rangers vs. Devils.
Dimers gives Hughes a 7.7% chance of scoring the opening goal on Thursday. The Devils star has a 35.0% probability of registering an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
NY Rangers
- Chris Kreider: 6.6% probability
- Vladimir Tarasenko: 5.6% probability
- Artemi Panarin: 4.9% probability
- Mika Zibanejad: 4.8% probability
- Alexis Lafreniere: 4.4% probability
New Jersey Devils
- Jack Hughes: 7.7% probability
- Timo Meier: 5.9% probability
- Jesper Bratt: 4.7% probability
- Dawson Mercer: 4.6% probability
- Nico Hischier: 4.4% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
NY Rangers
- Chris Kreider: 31.7% probability
- Vladimir Tarasenko: 26.8% probability
- Mika Zibanejad: 26.6% probability
- Artemi Panarin: 23.2% probability
- Alexis Lafreniere: 21.1% probability
New Jersey Devils
- Jack Hughes: 35.0% probability
- Timo Meier: 28.7% probability
- Jesper Bratt: 22.4% probability
- Nico Hischier: 21.0% probability
- Erik Haula: 20.8% probability
The NHL game between the Rangers and Devils on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center.
