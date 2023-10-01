Rams vs. Colts Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts will meet in an NFL Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Rams vs. Colts betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Colts are favored to win against the Rams on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 46.
Rams vs. Colts 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Rams +0.5 (-110), Colts -0.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Rams -108, Colts -106
- Total: Over/Under 46 (-110/-108)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Rams vs. Colts Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Rams vs. Colts matchup using independent machine learning to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Rams have a 51% chance of winning against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Rams (+0.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 46 points has a 56% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Rams vs. Colts
Our free data-driven pick for the Rams vs. Colts game on Sunday is to bet on under 46 points (-108).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.
Rams-Colts Week 4 Player Props
An enjoyable way to wager on LA Rams vs. Indianapolis without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Rams and Colts can be seen below.
According to our model, Los Angeles' Kyren Williams has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Rams vs. Colts.
Williams has an 11.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Rams RB has a 46.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Los Angeles Rams
- Kyren Williams: 11.1% probability
- Puka Nacua: 9.3% probability
- Tutu Atwell: 7.7% probability
- Tyler Higbee: 7.0% probability
- Van Jefferson: 5.4% probability
Indianapolis Colts
- Zack Moss: 9.9% probability
- Michael Pittman: 8.8% probability
- Josh Downs: 7.6% probability
- Anthony Richardson: 6.2% probability
- Alec Pierce: 5.1% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Los Angeles Rams
- Kyren Williams: 46.7% probability
- Puka Nacua: 40.8% probability
- Tutu Atwell: 33.3% probability
- Tyler Higbee: 31.8% probability
- Van Jefferson: 26.4% probability
Indianapolis Colts
- Zack Moss: 42.2% probability
- Michael Pittman: 39.4% probability
- Josh Downs: 34.3% probability
- Anthony Richardson: 28.7% probability
- Alec Pierce: 23.8% probability
Rams vs. Colts Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted score for LA Rams vs. Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium is Rams 22-22 Colts.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Rams vs. Colts
Sunday's NFL Week 4 matchup between the Rams and Colts on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.
