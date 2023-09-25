Rams vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 3 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Monday. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Rams vs. Bengals betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bengals are favored to win against the Rams on Monday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 44.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.