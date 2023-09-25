Rams vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to meet in an NFL Week 3 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Monday. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Rams vs. Bengals betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bengals are favored to win against the Rams on Monday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 44.
Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
Rams vs. Bengals 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Rams +2.5 (-105), Bengals -2.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Rams +126, Bengals -142
- Total: Over/Under 44 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Rams vs. Bengals Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Rams vs. Bengals game using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Bengals have a 61% chance of beating the Rams at Paycor Stadium.
The model also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Rams and Bengals have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 44-point over/under has a 52% chance of going under.
Calling all new users! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's latest offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo and unlock a world of winning potential.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Rams vs. Bengals
Our free data-driven pick for the Rams vs. Bengals game on Monday is to bet on the Bengals moneyline (-142).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Rams-Bengals Week 3 Player Props
An enjoyable way to wager on LA Rams vs. Cincinnati without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Rams and Bengals are shown below.
According to our model, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Rams vs. Bengals.
Chase has a 12.2% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Bengals WR has a 48.3% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Los Angeles Rams
- Kyren Williams: 10.0% probability
- Puka Nacua: 9.9% probability
- Tutu Atwell: 6.5% probability
- Tyler Higbee: 6.1% probability
- Van Jefferson: 5.3% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 12.2% probability
- Joe Mixon: 9.5% probability
- Tee Higgins: 7.8% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 6.0% probability
- Joe Burrow: 4.8% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Los Angeles Rams
- Puka Nacua: 40.7% probability
- Kyren Williams: 40.3% probability
- Tutu Atwell: 29.6% probability
- Tyler Higbee: 27.1% probability
- Van Jefferson: 24.8% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 48.3% probability
- Joe Mixon: 39.6% probability
- Tee Higgins: 34.4% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 26.8% probability
- Joe Burrow: 21.4% probability
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock DraftKings Sportsbook's NFL Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for Rams vs. Bengals. New users only.
Rams vs. Bengals Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for LA Rams vs. Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium has the Bengals winning 23-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Rams vs. Bengals
Monday's NFL Week 3 game between the Rams and Bengals on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.
If you liked this Rams vs. Bengals preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports brings you a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Monday's Rams vs. Bengals game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are using the above predictions for your personal gambling, it is vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.