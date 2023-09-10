Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will duke it out in an NFL Week 1 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Raiders vs. Broncos betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Broncos are the favored team against the Raiders on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 43.
Raiders vs. Broncos 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Raiders +3 (+100), Broncos -3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Raiders +150, Broncos -158
- Total: Over/Under 43 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Raiders vs. Broncos matchup using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Broncos have a 63% chance of beating the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Broncos (-3) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 43-point over/under has a 52% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Raiders vs. Broncos
Our free computer pick for the Raiders vs. Broncos game on Sunday is to bet on the Broncos moneyline (-158).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.
Raiders-Broncos Week 1 Player Props
An enjoyable way to wager on Las Vegas vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Raiders and Broncos can be seen below.
According to our model, Denver's Javonte Williams has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Raiders vs. Broncos.
Williams has a 10.3% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Broncos RB has a 42.8% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Las Vegas Raiders
- Davante Adams: 10.3% probability
- Josh Jacobs: 9.9% probability
- Michael Mayer: 4.4% probability
- Zamir White: 4.4% probability
- Jakobi Meyers: 3.9% probability
Denver Broncos
- Javonte Williams: 10.3% probability
- Samaje Perine: 10.1% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 8.1% probability
- Courtland Sutton: 7.6% probability
- Marvin Mims: 6.1% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Las Vegas Raiders
- Josh Jacobs: 41.8% probability
- Davante Adams: 40.8% probability
- Zamir White: 20.4% probability
- Michael Mayer: 19.8% probability
- Jakobi Meyers: 18.8% probability
Denver Broncos
- Javonte Williams: 42.8% probability
- Samaje Perine: 41.6% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 35.4% probability
- Courtland Sutton: 33.9% probability
- Marvin Mims: 27.5% probability
Raiders vs. Broncos Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Las Vegas vs. Denver at Empower Field at Mile High has the Broncos winning 23-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Raiders vs. Broncos
Sunday's NFL Week 1 matchup between the Raiders and Broncos on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET.
