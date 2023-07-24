PointsBet Promo Code: USWNT Bettors Can Score $500 in Second Chance Bets for Women's World Cup
Soccer fans betting on the World Cup can use this PointsBet promo code to earn a 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 each offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. That means you be able to lay five separate bets of up to $100 each on the US Women's National Team, and be refunded in bonus bets if they lose. Unsurprisingly, a promo code offer this good is not scheduled to last long.
The five $100 second chance bets are available right now to new PointsBet customers that would like to wager on literally any sporting event this month, though the bonus is expected to expire following the World Cup. Redeem your 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 each via our PointsBet promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Betting on the USWNT with this PointsBet Promo Code
For those wondering why you would need to worry about your bets on the USWNT losing, well, it's a fair point. Except, it's important to remember that you can cash in on all sorts of long-shot, high-payout props with this sort of offer, not just moneyline bets on which team will win the game. For example, bet on Alex Morgan to score a hat trick. She probably won't, but you'll be refunded in bonus bets regardless, and if she does, which she could, you'll be absolutely rolling, with a huge payout, not to mention one of the most entertaining sports viewing and betting experiences of your life. Think about it! Then sign up with the links on this page, and lay your bets on the USWNT before Wednesday's game.
How to Register With This PointsBet Promo Code:
There is simply no better legal sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from PointsBet for any sporting event that's taking place today. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and proceed through the following steps:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create a new account by entering basic information.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place an initial Fixed Odds bet up to $50, then repeat for each of the first five days.
Keep in mind, this PointsBet promo code is valid for any game that you can bet on.
PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks in the online gambling industry. PointsBet is a stable and trustworthy app that is great for anyone learning the ropes. PointsBet features market-leading daily odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports including the Women's World Cup, NBA, NFL, MLB, tennis, and NASCAR.
PointsBet Promo Code: 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each for USWNT
Sports betting has become increasingly popular in America this year. Now, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a generous 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each promo from PointsBet Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $100 risk-freebet promotion from PointsBet, one of the most popular online sports betting companies, PointsBet.
PointsBet has an incredible 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each offer for players who open a new account to use today.
Signing up to PointsBet Sportsbook with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger the promo – no promo code required.
Why This is Such a Sweet Deal for Sports Betting
It's worth putting into perspective how good this sportsbook bonus really is for bettors. You get 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100, just for signing up with one of America's most trusted sportsbooks in PointsBet! It's that simple.
It's also worth noting that this promo code can be used on any sport.
The basic premise of the offer is simple. With this promotion, PointsBet will refund you up to 5x $50 Bet Credits if your first Fixed Odds cash bet of the day loses (one per day for five days).
"Second Chance" means that if your initial settled Fixed Odds and/or PointsBetting Wager loses, you will receive Bet Credits equal to the amount of the losing wager (up to the stated maximums).
New users can grab a 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each offer for any sporting event in July 2023 without needing a PointsBet promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
