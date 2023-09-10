PointsBet Promo Code: Get a $150 Credit for an Official Jersey by Betting $50 on NFL Week 1, Everything You Need to Know
Sports enthusiasts, take note! As the NFL season begins, PointsBet presents an unmatched promo code tailored for you. Whether you're knee-deep in NFL fervor or merely on the lookout for a stellar offer, PointsBet's newest promo code beckons. Unlock the PointsBet advantage by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Create your account, place a straightforward $50 wager, and voila! A lavish $150 Fanatics credit is yours, paving the way to grab that NFL jersey from Fanatics you've had your eyes on.
Given that the average NFL jersey at Fanatics is priced around $130, you'll have a bit of Fanatics credit left even after your jersey purchase! Tempted? Act fast to harness this irresistible PointsBet and Fanatics combo offer before it's too late.
PointsBet Promo Code: Details for Activating this Offer
For NFL Week 1, PointsBet is presenting a tantalizing offer for new patrons. Secure your unique Promo Code, and you could be enjoying a $150 promotional credit at www.fanatics.com. Use this to select the official jersey or gear that suits your style.
Who’s Eligible? This PointsBet deal is exclusive to newcomers residing in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV who are crafting their very first PointsBet Sportsbook Account. Age restrictions apply: you must be 21 or over. However, note that those listed on any state gambling exclusion registers are excluded from participating.
Steps to Redeem:
- Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the PointsBet promo code, then create an account.
- After your account is active, place your initial wager. This should be a solitary cash bet of a minimum of $50 on any available sporting event or market during this promo phase. The bet odds should be at -500 or more extended.
The bonus: As soon as your eligible bet is locked in, await an email that will contain the promo code for your $150 Fanatics credit. This credit will cover both your chosen item’s cost and any additional fees, including shipping and taxes. Remember, this offer from Fanatics has an expiry: ensure you use it by October 14, 2023. A heads-up: there are specific items on Fanatics.com where this credit may not be applicable.
Ready to score? Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock your PointsBet promo code and choose your jersey!
Comprehensive Guide to Claiming this PointsBet Promo Code
Navigating the world of NFL promo codes can sometimes seem daunting. However, with PointsBet’s latest offer, the process has never been simpler. If you’re ready to sport your new football jersey and take advantage of this exciting promo, follow our step-by-step guide below:
Sign Up on PointsBet:
- Click here or any link on this page.
- Ensure you're in: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV.
- Offer only for new users. Existing users aren't eligible.
No Promo Code Required:
- Start registration through our links to activate the offer. No code needed during signup.
First Deposit:
- Deposit at least $50 using credit cards, bank transfers, or other methods.
Place Qualifying Bet:
- Choose any event during the promo period.
- Odds: -500 or longer.
- Bet: Single cash wager of $50 or more.
Check Your Email:
- Receive a promotional code for $150 credit within 72 hours of your bet.
Shop at Fanatics:
- Go to www.fanatics.com.
- Shop for football jerseys or sports gear.
- Keep total below $150 or pay extra during checkout.
Redeem and Enjoy:
- Apply the promo code at checkout for your $150 credit. Flaunt your NFL gear!
📅 Promotion Validity: September 1, 2023 (12:00 a.m. ET) - September 18, 2023 (11:59 p.m. ET).
New customers can get a certified jersey offer without the need for a PointsBet promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
NFL Week 1 Schedule
This PointsBet promo code is not exclusive to the NFL; however, given that the timing overlaps with Week 1 NFL Sunday, it’s no surprise that’s where most of the action is landing. Check out the NFL Week 1 schedule and odds.
- Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
PointsBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
A full understanding of the terms and conditions of any promotion is crucial to ensuring a seamless experience. Let’s break down the most essential points you need to be aware of when making the most of the PointsBet football jersey Promo:
Promotional Period: The promotion kicks off at 12:00 a.m. ET on September 1, 2023, and runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 18, 2023. Mark these dates on your calendar to ensure you don’t miss out!
Eligibility Restrictions: This offer is only for new PointsBet Sportsbook customers within specific states: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV. Participants must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the eligible states when using their account during the promotional period. Individuals on any involuntary state gambling exclusion list or any PointsBet subsidiary self-exclusion list are ineligible.
Qualifying Wagers: A “Qualifying Wager” needs to be a cash bet (no Bonus Bets allowed) and should be your first bet after opening the PointsBet account. The bet must be a minimum of $50 with odds of -500 or longer, and can include fixed odds, PointsBetting markets, pre-match, live (in-play), same-game parlays, or traditional parlays.
Reward Conditions:
- You get only one Reward per customer.
- The promotional code for your $150 credit will be sent to your email within 72 hours of placing the qualifying wager.
- The Reward covers up to $150 in products and their associated taxes and shipping on the Fanatics Website. If your cart exceeds this amount, you’ll need to cover the difference.
- This Reward isn’t redeemable for cash and must be used on the Fanatics Website only.
- Make a note: the Reward expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on October 14, 2023.
Exclusions to Be Aware Of:
- “Excluded Wagers” include bets with Bonus Bets, cashed out bets, voided or cancelled bets, bets on both sides of a game, and any bets outside the promotional period.
- Bonus Bets and other promotional credits are not withdrawable, but any winnings from them can be once they’re added to your cash balance.
Cancellation and Queries:
- If, for any reason, you wish to cancel your participation, you can reach out to customer support at service@pointsbet.com.
- For administrative or technical queries related to the promotion, PointsBet’s Customer Service team is your go-to.
- For queries related to the Fanatics Website or merchandise, you should contact Fanatics’ customer service directly.
Armed with this knowledge, you’ll be well-prepared to fully enjoy the promotion while being aware of the associated terms.
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.