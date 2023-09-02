PointsBet Promo Code: Free NFL Jersey Offer From a $50 Bet for NFL Week 1
Football fans looking for action with no real downside on any NFL matchup can use this PointsBet promo code to receive a free NFL jersey by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Rep your team or favorite player in style this NFL season thanks to this incredible PointsBet offer.
The $150 voucher is available now to new PointsBet users who want to bet on any NFL action today as interest in sports betting grows across the USA.
This is PointsBet's hottest offer in the market in more than two years.
NFL Betting With PointsBet 2023
Listen up, NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is here. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of PointsBet's promo code for football bettors in the United States?
The teams are ready for action, and PointsBet is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate PointsBet's promo code now to get a free NFL jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150.
Whether you are looking to get a jersey to show your support for Patrick Mahomes, Bryce Young, Micah Parsons, or any other NFL player of your choosing, this offer can not be missed!
Check out a few of the most exciting games on the NFL Week 1 schedule below:
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 7
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Odds: KC-6.5, O/U 54.5
- TV: NBC
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: ATL-3.5, O/U 42.5
- TV: FOX
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Odds: DAL-3.5, O/U 46.5
- TV: NBC
Join Now Without a PointsBet Promo Code
There is no easier online sportsbook offer to claim than this promo code from PointsBet Sportsbook for any NFL Week 1 matchup in 2023. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new bettors can get in on the action by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Input the required information.
- Deposit via any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $50 bet on any NFL game today and get a free NFL jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150.
Remember, this PointsBet promo code is valid for any NFL Week 1 game. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on football in August 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live.
PointsBet Sportsbook is a true leader in the sports gambling world. PointsBet is a stable and reputable platform with a sound track record in delivering exceptional service to users. PointsBet, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, features market-leading odds boosts, bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, tennis, and much more.
PointsBet Promo Code: New $150 voucher
Football betting has taken off in America. Now, you can capitalize on it with a free NFL jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150 when you bet $50 with PointsBet Sportsbook.
PointsBet has an awesome free NFL jersey promo for customers who open a new sportsbook account to use on any NFL game.
There is no need to input a PointsBet promo code when you register, as all the links on this page will automatically trigger the offer; no promo code is required.
Here's Why This is a Sweet PointsBet Promo Code for NFL Fans
When you consider the free NFL jersey available today, it becomes even more obvious how good this PointsBet promo really is, especially when you compare it to other betting sites on the market.
It's worth noting, too, that this promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
This promotion, which is open to all new PointsBet players in the following states: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV, expires on September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Please be aware that this promotion has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with a PointsBet promo code while you watch your team in Week 1.
Read PointsBet Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
