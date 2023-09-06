PointsBet Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $150 Discount for Certified Jersey from Fanatics

Listen up, football fans! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of PointsBet's promo code for football fans in the United States?

By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate PointsBet's exciting free jersey promo code offer.

The teams are ready for action, and PointsBet is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate PointsBet's promo code now to get a free jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150 after you bet $50.

Whether you are looking to get a jersey to show your support for Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady, or any other NFL player of your choosing, this offer can not be missed!

Grab this free jersey via our PointsBet promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Take a look at a few of the schedule highlights from NFL Week 1:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Date: Sunday, September 10 Time: 1:00 PM ET Odds: SF-3, O/U 40.5 TV: FOX



Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Date: Sunday, September 10 Time: 1:00 PM ET Odds: CIN-1, O/U 47.5 TV: CBS

