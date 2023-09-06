PointsBet Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $150 Discount for Certified Jersey from Fanatics
Football fans betting on any NFL game this week can use this PointsBet promo code to receive a $150 discount for any jersey on Fanatics when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Just create a PointsBet account, bet $50, and you'll receive your $150 discount voucher from Fanatics via email within 72 hours, even as the Lions and Chiefs square up for a huge NFL season opener on Thursday.
What to Bet on with PointsBet for NFL Week 1
Take a look at a few of the schedule highlights from NFL Week 1:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: SF-3, O/U 40.5
- TV: FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: CIN-1, O/U 47.5
- TV: CBS
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 7
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Odds: KC-6.5, O/U 54.5
- TV: NBC
How to Register With This PointsBet Promo Code:
Keep in mind, this PointsBet promo code can be used on any NFL Week 1 game. There are a variety of ways you can bet on football in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
Access to online sports betting has spread across North America as the market for legal betting surges. The most crucial part is selecting a betting site that is known for excellent security practices, worry-free payout options, and an enjoyable wagering service with a large variety of betting options, like PointsBet Sportsbook.
PointsBet Promo Code: New Jersey Voucher
Amazing PointsBet Promo Code for NFL Fans
All new PointsBet players in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV may participate in this promotion, which runs through September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Please be aware that this promotion has its own terms and conditions, so carefully review them before participating. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with a PointsBet promo code while you watch your team in Week 1.
