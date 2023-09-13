PointsBet Promo Code: 60% Discount On Certified Sports Jersey from Fanatics Expires 9/18
Football fans have five days remaining to get a $150 credit for Fanatics.com by creating a PointsBet Sportsbook account and betting just $50. That $150 can be used on a certified jersey of your choice. Jerseys cost about $130 on Fanatics, so that's $80 off: more than a 60% discount! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ and create a PointsBet account to activate this promo code offer.
The $150 is available now to new PointsBet players who would like to bet $50 on any game this week, as interest in mobile sports betting increases across the United States.
How to Get Your Jersey with PointsBet's Promo
There is simply no better sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from PointsBet for any game in 2023. Bettors must register a new account, which takes no time at all to do, and follow these steps:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required details.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $50 bet on any game today and get a $150 credit from Fanatics by email within 72 hours.
- Promo expires 9/18
Don't forget that this PointsBet promo code can be used on any matchup, so you don't need to be an avid sports bettor, or even a sports fan. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays, while you can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the biggest players in the online betting business. PointsBet is a fully legal and trustworthy site that is great for anyone learning the ropes. PointsBet offers industry-leading daily odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, and NASCAR.
What to Bet on Today with PointsBet
Calling all NFL fans! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of PointsBet's promo code for football bettors in the USA?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate PointsBet's exciting free jersey promo code offer.
The teams are ready for action, and PointsBet is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate PointsBet's promo code now to get a free jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150.
Whether you are looking to get a jersey to show your support for Patrick Mahomes, Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, or any other NFL player of your choosing, this offer can not be missed!
Check out some highlights from the NFL Week 2 schedule below.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Thursday, September 14
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Odds: PHI -7, O/U 48.5
- TV: Amazon Prime
Green Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: GB -1.5, O/U 40.5
- TV: FOX
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: DET -5.5, O/U 49
- TV: FOX
PointsBet Promo Code: Get This Free Jersey
Football betting has gone large in America, and if you act quickly, prospective bettors can get started on their own terms with a free football jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150 when you bet $50 with PointsBet.
Simply click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger this bonus offer from one of our favorite online sportsbooks in PointsBet.
PointsBet's new promo is one of the best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new customers to claim a fresh jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics.com worth up to $150.
There's no need to input a PointsBet promo code when you register, because the links on this page will immediately trigger the bonus offer; no promo code is required.
Redeem this unbelievable PointsBet promo code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Incredible PointsBet Promo Code for NFL Fans
When you consider the jersey available today, it becomes even clearer how great this PointsBet promo really is, especially when you compare it to other sports betting sites on the market.
And remember, too, that this promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
New players can get a free certified jersey offer without entering a PointsBet promo code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
This promotion, which is open to all new PointsBet players in the following states: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV, expires on September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Please note that this promotion has its own terms and conditions, so carefully review them before participating. Don't miss out on the chance to score big with a PointsBet promo code while you watch your team in Week 2.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.