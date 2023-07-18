PointsBet Promo Code: 5x Second Chance Bets Up to $100 Each
Sports lovers betting on any event in July 2023 can use this PointsBet promo code to receive a 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 each offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Women's World Cup kicking off on Wednesday, followed by The Open on Thursday, and MLB in action all along, this Points promo offer has arrived at the best possible time.
These five $100 second chance bets are available right now to new PointsBet users that would like to wager on literally any sporting event this month.
What to Bet on This Week with PointsBet
It's a huge week in sports betting, with a seemingly endless list sporting events, starting with the Women's World Cup, which begins on Wednesday. MLB fans will also have a killer slate of matchups in store all week, and golf bettors may have it best of all: The Open tees off this Thursday. Check out our best bets for tomorrow.
- Tigers vs. Royals (MLB): Under 8.5 Runs
- Diamondbacks vs. Braves (MLB): Over 10 Runs
- Guardians vs. Pirates (MLB): Over 8.5 Runs
- Nationals vs. Cubs (MLB): Nationals +1.5
- Diamondbacks vs. Braves (MLB): Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Nationals vs. Cubs (MLB): Nationals ML
- Giants vs. Reds (MLB): Under 11 Runs
How to Register Without PointsBet Promo Code:
There is no easier sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from PointsBet Sportsbook for any sporting event that's taking place this month. Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few minutes. In fact, new users can get started by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create a new account by inputting basic info.
- Deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Place an initial Fixed Odds bet up to $50, then repeat for each of the first five days.
Don't forget, this PointsBet promo code can be applied to any event that you can bet on.
If you've never bet on sports before, or just want to see how PointsBet matches up against the competition, there is no better way to get started.
Why We Like This Promo Code Offer for Sports Betting
It's worth thinking about how valuable this sportsbook bonus offer really is for bettors. You get 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100, just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks, PointsBet! It's that easy.
It's also worth noting that this promo code is valid for any sport.
The basic premise of the offer is simple. With this promotion, PointsBet will refund you up to 5x $50 Bet Credits if your first Fixed Odds cash bet of the day loses (one per day for five days).
"Second Chance" means that if your first settled Fixed Odds and/or PointsBetting Wager loses, PointsBet will refund you in the form of Bet Credits equal to the amount of the losing wager (up to the stated maximums).
