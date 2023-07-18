PointsBet Promo Code: 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each

It's worth thinking about how valuable this sportsbook bonus offer really is for bettors. You get 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100, just for joining one of America's most trusted sportsbooks, PointsBet! It's that easy.

It's also worth noting that this promo code is valid for any sport.

The basic premise of the offer is simple. With this promotion, PointsBet will refund you up to 5x $50 Bet Credits if your first Fixed Odds cash bet of the day loses (one per day for five days).

"Second Chance" means that if your first settled Fixed Odds and/or PointsBetting Wager loses, PointsBet will refund you in the form of Bet Credits equal to the amount of the losing wager (up to the stated maximums).

New customers can claim a 5x Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each offer for any game in July 2023 without a PointsBet promo code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

PointsBet's promo code is a fantastic choice for sports enthusiasts seeking exhilarating betting experiences across MLB, the World Cup, and golf. This platform offers a seamless and rewarding betting journey, with a wide range of markets and exclusive features that will amplify your excitement. Whether you're a fan of MLB powerhouses like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or Boston Red Sox, or you follow prominent golfers like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, or Dustin Johnson, PointsBet's promo code ensures an immersive and thrilling betting adventure.

From predicting MLB game outcomes and supporting your favorite teams to engaging in the global fervor of the World Cup, PointsBet's promo code caters to diverse sports interests. Additionally, golf enthusiasts can enjoy a multitude of betting options, placing wagers on tournaments featuring notable golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

By leveraging PointsBet's promo code, you gain access to exclusive promotions, enhanced odds, and innovative betting features, enhancing your overall experience. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to elevate your MLB, World Cup, and golf betting ventures with PointsBet's promo code.

Redeem this unbelievable PointsBet promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.