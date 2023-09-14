PointsBet Promo Code: $150 Fanatics Voucher for a Certified Jersey for NFL Week 2, Including Vikings vs. Eagles Tonight
Football fans who bet on any NFL game today can use this PointsBet promo code to obtain a $150 Fanatics voucher when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With this offer coming to and end this week, you truly want to lock in your code as soon as possible.
The $150 is available now to new PointsBet players looking to wager on any NFL game this week.
This is PointsBet's strongest offer in the market in over two years.
NFL Betting Today with PointsBet
Calling all NFL bettors! The 2023 NFL season is upon us. What better way to celebrate than by taking advantage of PointsBet's promo code for football bettors in the United States?
By signing up through the links on this page, you'll be eligible to activate PointsBet's exciting free jersey promo code offer.
The teams are ready for action, and PointsBet is here to make your NFL season even more thrilling. Activate PointsBet's promo code now to get a free jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150.
Whether you are looking to get a jersey to show your support for Garrett Wilson, Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady, or any other NFL player of your choosing, this offer can not be missed!
Check out some of the most notable games on the NFL Week 2 schedule below, starting with tonight's massive Thursday Night Football clash.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Thursday, September 14
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Odds: PHI -7, O/U 48.5
- TV: Amazon Prime
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: TB -3, O/U 41.5
- TV: FOX
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Odds: DAL -7.5, O/U 41.5
- TV: CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Odds: MIA 2, O/U 47.5
- TV: NBC
How to Sign Up Without a PointsBet Promo Code
There is simply no better sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from PointsBet Sportsbook for any NFL Week 2 game in 2023. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and continue through the following steps:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required details.
- Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $50 wager on any NFL game in Week 2 and get a free jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150.
Remember, this PointsBet promo code is valid for any NFL Week 2 matchup. There are a variety of different ways of ways you can bet on NFL games in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the best sportsbooks in the sports betting world and an easy choice for a new bettor. PointsBet is a fully legal and reputable operator that is especially suitable for anyone learning the ropes. PointsBet, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, features market-leading odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, MLB, tennis, and golf.
PointsBet Promo Code: New Free Jersey
Football betting has become extremely popular in America. Now, you can capitalize on it with a free football jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics worth up to $150 when you bet $50 with PointsBet.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to instantly trigger this promo from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in PointsBet.
PointsBet has an outstanding free football jersey offer for sports fans who open a new sportsbook account to use on any NFL game.
There is no need to enter a PointsBet promo code when you sign up, as the links on this page will immediately activate the offer; no promo code is required.
Why This is Such a Great PointsBet Promo Code for NFL Fans
It's worth putting into perspective just how good this sportsbook promo really is for bettors. You get a code to purchese a fresh jersey or any other apparel from Fanatics valued up to $150 just for signing up with PointsBet, one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks.
It's worth noting, too, that this promo code can be used on any NFL Week 2 game that you can bet on.
All new PointsBet players in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV are eligible for this promotion, which runs through September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Please note that this promotion has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Don't pass up the opportunity to score big with a PointsBet promo code while you watch your team in Week 2.
Read PointsBet Sportsbook's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.