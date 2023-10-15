Patriots vs. Raiders Prediction, Betting Promos, Odds for NFL Week 6
The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders will duke it out in an NFL Week 6 matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Patriots vs. Raiders betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Raiders are the favored team against the Patriots on Sunday. The over/under is set at 41 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current spread, over/under and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Sunday's matchup.
Patriots vs. Raiders 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Patriots +3 (-110), Raiders -3 (-105)
- Moneyline: Patriots +130, Raiders -150
- Total: Over/Under 41 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Patriots vs. Raiders Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Patriots vs. Raiders matchup using independent data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Raiders have a 60% chance of beating the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Patriots (+3) have a 56% chance of covering the spread, while the 41-point over/under has a 52% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Patriots vs. Raiders
Our free computer pick for the Patriots vs. Raiders game on Sunday is to bet on the Patriots +3 (-110).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Patriots-Raiders Week 6 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on New England vs. Las Vegas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Patriots and Raiders are featured below.
According to our model, Las Vegas' Davante Adams has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Patriots vs. Raiders.
Adams has a 14.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Raiders WR has a 53.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 9.3% probability
- Ezekiel Elliott: 8.3% probability
- Kendrick Bourne: 7.0% probability
- Hunter Henry: 6.2% probability
- DeVante Parker: 5.8% probability
Las Vegas Raiders
- Davante Adams: 14.9% probability
- Josh Jacobs: 13.6% probability
- Jakobi Meyers: 7.5% probability
- Austin Hooper: 2.6% probability
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 2.6% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 37.0% probability
- Ezekiel Elliott: 33.9% probability
- Kendrick Bourne: 29.1% probability
- Hunter Henry: 26.8% probability
- DeVante Parker: 25.0% probability
Las Vegas Raiders
- Davante Adams: 53.7% probability
- Josh Jacobs: 50.5% probability
- Jakobi Meyers: 30.9% probability
- Jimmy Garoppolo: 12.4% probability
- Austin Hooper: 12.2% probability
Patriots vs. Raiders Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for New England vs. Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium has the Raiders winning 22-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Patriots vs. Raiders
Sunday's NFL Week 6 game between the Patriots and Raiders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.
If you enjoyed this Patriots vs. Raiders preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's Patriots vs. Raiders game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning to use these picks for sports betting, it is important that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
