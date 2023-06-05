Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NHL Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights duke it out in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Panthers-Golden Knights Game 2 betting guide, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Golden Knights are listed as betting favorites against the Panthers on Monday, with the Over/Under set at 5.5 for total goals scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2.
Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 2
Key Information
- What: NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2
- Teams: Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+195), Panthers +1.5 (-210)
- Moneyline: Golden Knights -138, Panthers +120
- Total: Over/Under 5.5 (-125/+105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Panthers-Golden Knights Game 2 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 2? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Golden Knights have a 56% chance of winning against the Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Panthers (+1.5) have a 66% chance of covering the puck line, while the Over/Under total of 5.5 goals has a 55% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2
Our free data-driven pick for Panthers vs. Golden Knights on Monday is Golden Knights -1.5 (+195).
While the Panthers are more likely to cover the puck line, according to Dimers, our best bet of Golden Knights -1.5 is based on the likelihood of that happening and the top odds available.
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Player Props
An exciting option to wager on Florida vs. Vegas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Panthers and Golden Knights can be seen below.
According to Dimers, Vegas' Jack Eichel has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Game 2.
Dimers gives Eichel a 7.9% chance of scoring the first goal on Monday. The Golden Knights star has a 37.3% probability of registering an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 6.7% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 5.7% probability
- Sam Bennett: 5.3% probability
- Aleksander Barkov: 4.5% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 4.3% probability
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 7.9% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 6.0% probability
- Mark Stone: 4.8% probability
- Reilly Smith: 4.5% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 4.2% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 30.4% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 27.0% probability
- Sam Bennett: 25.1% probability
- Anthony Duclair: 23.4% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 23.0% probability
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 37.3% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 30.4% probability
- Mark Stone: 25.8% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 23.5% probability
- Reilly Smith: 22.7% probability
The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals game between the Panthers and Golden Knights on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
