Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NHL Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to meet in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Panthers-Golden Knights Game 1 betting guide, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Golden Knights are betting favorites against the Panthers on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 5.5 for total goals scored.

New players who bet $5 on Panthers vs. Golden Knights at DraftKings will receive $200 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.

Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1.