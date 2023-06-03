Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction, Odds for NHL Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to meet in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Panthers-Golden Knights Game 1 betting guide, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Golden Knights are betting favorites against the Panthers on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 5.5 for total goals scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1.
Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 1
Key Information
- What: NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1
- Teams: Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Odds and Lines
- Puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+200), Panthers +1.5 (-225)
- Moneyline: Golden Knights -130, Panthers +115
- Total: Over/Under 5.5 (-115/+100)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Panthers-Golden Knights Game 1 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 1? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Golden Knights have a 55% chance of winning against the Panthers in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Panthers (+1.5) have a 67% chance of covering the puck line, while the 5.5-goal Over/Under has a 55% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1
Our free computer pick for Panthers vs. Golden Knights on Saturday is Over 5.5 goals (-115).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 Player Props
An exciting way to wager on Florida vs. Vegas without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Panthers and Golden Knights are listed below.
According to Dimers, Vegas' Jack Eichel has the best chance of scoring the first goal in Game 1.
Dimers gives Eichel a 7.3% chance of scoring the opening goal on Saturday. The Golden Knights star has a 33.1% probability of netting an anytime goal.
First Goal Scorer Probabilities
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 7.2% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 5.3% probability
- Sam Bennett: 5.1% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 4.7% probability
- Anthony Duclair: 4.5% probability
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 7.3% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 6.3% probability
- Mark Stone: 4.9% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 4.4% probability
- Ivan Barbashev: 4.3% probability
Anytime Goal Scorer Probabilities
Florida Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk: 31.3% probability
- Sam Reinhart: 26.2% probability
- Sam Bennett: 25.2% probability
- Carter Verhaeghe: 24.5% probability
- Aleksander Barkov: 23.1% probability
Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Eichel: 33.1% probability
- Jonathan Marchessault: 29.6% probability
- Mark Stone: 24.5% probability
- Chandler Stephenson: 22.9% probability
- William Karlsson: 20.9% probability
The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals game between the Panthers and Golden Knights on Saturday is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.
