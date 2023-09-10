Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are scheduled to battle it out in an NFL Week 1 matchup at Soldier Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Packers vs. Bears betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bears are the favored team against the Packers on Sunday. The over/under is set at 41.5 for total points scored.
Packers vs. Bears 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Packers +1.5 (-110), Bears -1.5 (-104)
- Moneyline: Packers +105, Bears -120
- Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Packers vs. Bears Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Packers vs. Bears matchup using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Bears have a 53% chance of beating the Packers at Soldier Field.
The model also predicts that the Packers (+1.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 41.5-point over/under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Packers vs. Bears
Our free computer pick for the Packers vs. Bears game on Sunday is to bet on the Packers +1.5 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to help you make more informed decisions.
Packers-Bears Week 1 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on Green Bay vs. Chicago without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Packers and Bears are featured below.
According to our model, Chicago's Justin Fields has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Packers vs. Bears.
Fields has a 10.7% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Bears QB has a 42.3% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Green Bay Packers
- Aaron Jones: 9.5% probability
- AJ Dillon: 7.2% probability
- Christian Watson: 6.2% probability
- Jordan Love: 6.0% probability
- Romeo Doubs: 5.1% probability
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 10.7% probability
- DJ Moore: 7.5% probability
- Khalil Herbert: 7.5% probability
- Cole Kmet: 5.0% probability
- D'Onta Foreman: 4.9% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Green Bay Packers
- Aaron Jones: 38.7% probability
- AJ Dillon: 30.3% probability
- Christian Watson: 26.5% probability
- Jordan Love: 26.2% probability
- Romeo Doubs: 22.3% probability
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 42.3% probability
- Khalil Herbert: 31.6% probability
- DJ Moore: 31.5% probability
- D'Onta Foreman: 21.2% probability
- Cole Kmet: 21.0% probability
Packers vs. Bears Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Green Bay vs. Chicago at Soldier Field has the Bears winning 21-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Packers vs. Bears
Sunday's NFL Week 1 game between the Packers and Bears on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.