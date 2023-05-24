Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds for MLB Today (5/24/23)
The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees meet in MLB action at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Orioles-Yankees betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game.
The Yankees are listed as betting favorites against the Orioles on Wednesday, with the Over/Under for total runs scored set at 8.5.
Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA) and Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21 ERA) have been named the starting pitchers for the Orioles and Yankees, respectively.
See the current Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Orioles vs. Yankees.
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
Key Information
- Teams: Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Starting Pitchers
- Orioles: Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA)
- Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21 ERA)
Odds and Lines
- Run line: Yankees -1.5 (+145), Orioles +1.5 (-166)
- Moneyline: Yankees -130, Orioles +120
- Total: Over/Under 8.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Orioles-Yankees MLB matchup 10,000 times using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Yankees have a 55% chance of beating the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
Dimers also predicts that the Orioles (+1.5) have a 61% chance of covering the run line, while the 8.5-run Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Orioles vs. Yankees
Our free computer pick for Orioles vs. Yankees on Wednesday is Under 8.5 runs (-105).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.
The MLB game between the Orioles and Yankees on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET.
