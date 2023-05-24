Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds for MLB Today (5/24/23)

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees meet in MLB action at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Orioles-Yankees betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.

The Yankees are listed as betting favorites against the Orioles on Wednesday, with the Over/Under for total runs scored set at 8.5.

Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA) and Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21 ERA) have been named the starting pitchers for the Orioles and Yankees, respectively.

New players who bet $5 on any game today at DraftKings will get $150 in bonus bets. Use ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim. No promo code required.

Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Orioles vs. Yankees.